RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in RTX were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after buying an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of RTX opened at $136.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $138.82.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

