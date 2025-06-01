Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $297.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

