Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,399,000 after acquiring an additional 173,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,323,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,672,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,297,000 after purchasing an additional 162,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,959,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $149.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $111.92 and a twelve month high of $161.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.