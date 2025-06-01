Insider Selling: Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells $719,645.13 in Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 150,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $719,645.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,359,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,945,492.34. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playtika alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 389,053 shares of Playtika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $1,828,549.10.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 200,000 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of PLTK opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.67 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTK

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Playtika by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 103,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.