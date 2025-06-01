Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 6,774,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,952,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $22,696,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 245,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 520,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

