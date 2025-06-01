Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $63,109,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3%

BX stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.