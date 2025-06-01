Somerset Trust Co Takes $235,000 Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 10,001.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 175,232 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Post by 24.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Post by 68.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average is $112.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $572,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,364.50. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

