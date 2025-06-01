Insider Selling: Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,135.60. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:WBS opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 36.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 79,556 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Webster Financial by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBS

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.