Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Raised by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 138,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $65.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 136.10%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.