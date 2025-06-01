Investors Research Corp Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $289.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.50 and a 200-day moving average of $286.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.