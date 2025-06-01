Somerset Trust Co Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $190.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $137.09 and a one year high of $194.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

