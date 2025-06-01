Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

