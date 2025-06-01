Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Booking were worth $324,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,501.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,904.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,913.47. The company has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,532.50.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $20.39 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,299.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.