Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,738,000 after buying an additional 2,285,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

