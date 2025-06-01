Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,035 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after acquiring an additional 177,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,599,867,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $265.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.77 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,599.80. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.32.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

