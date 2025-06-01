COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Up 77.4% in May

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,334,000 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 752,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSDXF remained flat at $0.76 during trading on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

