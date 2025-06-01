COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Up 77.4% in May

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,334,000 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 752,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSDXF remained flat at $0.76 during trading on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile
