ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,011.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $899.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $974.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,226.51. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,038. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

