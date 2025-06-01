Short Interest in BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Decreases By 41.2%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.
BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance
BICO Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$3.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.32. BICO Group AB has a 12 month low of C$2.59 and a 12 month high of C$5.60.
BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile
