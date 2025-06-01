Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.