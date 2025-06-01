5,480 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,040,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWIN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $2,395,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $143,022.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,593.12. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,712 shares of company stock worth $11,740,852. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $38.72 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

