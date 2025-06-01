Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 302.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,819,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

NYSE:IFF opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.93%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,980. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen N. Landsman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

