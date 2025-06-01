Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.06% of Gentherm worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Gentherm by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Gentherm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on THRM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In related news, CEO William T. Presley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $74,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,411.01. This represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Stock Performance

THRM opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.39 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.