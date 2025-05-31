Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $231,000 in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $136.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $110.92 and a 12 month high of $139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

