Wellington Management Group LLP Has $31.48 Million Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $31,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,376,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,552,000 after buying an additional 410,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,708,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,346,000 after acquiring an additional 187,146 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,077,000 after acquiring an additional 86,897 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 253,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE NOMD opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $822.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

