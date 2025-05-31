Wellington Management Group LLP Has $33.66 Million Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,296 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $33,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 489,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 270,644 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 342,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,954,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $833.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.34. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $400.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.39 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

