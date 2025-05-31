MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 657 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Strategy were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Strategy Stock Performance
Strategy stock opened at $364.79 on Friday. Strategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.40 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.42.
Insider Transactions at Strategy
In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,800 and sold 47,486 shares worth $16,456,090. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.42.
Strategy Company Profile
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
