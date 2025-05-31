MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 657 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Strategy were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts:

Strategy Stock Performance

Strategy stock opened at $364.79 on Friday. Strategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.40 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.42.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,800 and sold 47,486 shares worth $16,456,090. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.42.

Read Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.