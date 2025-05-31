Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.05.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

