Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.47 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HD stock opened at $367.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.92 and a 200-day moving average of $386.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.93 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

