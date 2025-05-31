Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

