Theresa Lynn Currie Sells 48,792 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 48,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$4,617,674.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,426.32. The trade was a 99.67% decrease in their position.
Theresa Lynn Currie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$3,907,378.00.
TD stock opened at C$95.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.22 and a 12-month high of C$95.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.97.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$88.67.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
