Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives $79.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.40.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Shares of Kemper stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
