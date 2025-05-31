Paul Grewal Sells 12,931 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $3,456,326.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,527,201.20. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $488,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $1,981,200.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $246.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 3.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Oppenheimer set a $293.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

