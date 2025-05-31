Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

