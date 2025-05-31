Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is James J. Burns & Company LLC’s 6th Largest Position

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.