Private Client Services LLC Sells 884 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Private Client Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Nestegg Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

