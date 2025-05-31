Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 6,410 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Entergy Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE ETR opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.