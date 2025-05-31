Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:BA opened at $207.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $212.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.