Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,664 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,129,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,209,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after acquiring an additional 352,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 275,129 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,401 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,296,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after purchasing an additional 241,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRDO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,741.39. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,709. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.