ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Up 14.1% – Here’s Why

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 56.80 ($0.76). Approximately 9,401,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 3,905,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.80 ($0.67).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.79) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITM Power

ITM Power Stock Performance

ITM Power Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of £353.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.11.

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.