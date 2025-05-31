Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 750.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.94.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MGM stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

