Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,193 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 13.8%

NASDAQ COO opened at $68.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.95 and a one year high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.