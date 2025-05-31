Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $12.36 Million Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 336,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,643,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,571,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,739,000 after buying an additional 1,171,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,231,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 1,053,001 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,548,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,339,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,225,233.20. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,150. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

