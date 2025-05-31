J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

