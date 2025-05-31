Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 2,341 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $16.37 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2989 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 201.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

