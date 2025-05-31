Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up 0.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6,114.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,688 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

