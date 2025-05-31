Stolper Co Acquires 1,331 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,848,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,413,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,539,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 315,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,553,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 118,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,260,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RVT stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

