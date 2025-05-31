Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.0 million-$490.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.2 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Loar in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:LOAR opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 228.92. Loar has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $99.67.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Manella sold 19,684 shares of Loar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $1,592,632.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,788,063.60. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy sold 175,923 shares of Loar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $14,233,929.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,012,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,297,847.80. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,742,872 shares of company stock worth $464,655,774.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loar stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Loar were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

