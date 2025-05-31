Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 30,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,323,777 shares in the company, valued at $44,754,129.60. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 60,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $279,600.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 105,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $479,850.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $189,700.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $210,800.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 1.0%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.83 million, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.37). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

