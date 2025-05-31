Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield by 2,029.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 192.67 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

