Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,369.20. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,354 shares of company stock worth $1,602,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

